Dilip’s analysis of BJP’s defeat in two Lok Sabha seats – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This is the first time Trinamool Congress has won in Asansol Lok Sabha constituency! Also in the record voting interval. On the other hand, even though the BJP won in Baliganj, the Left has garnered a huge number of votes. However, according to Dilip Ghosh, ordinary people did not vote in Asansol this time. And voters in Baliganj could not vote for the BJP for fear of terrorism across the state. This was stated by BJP All India Co-President Dilip Ghosh at Ecopark on Sunday. The results of Asansol and Baliganj Lok Sabha by-elections were announced on Saturday.

From 1958 to 2022, Asansol Lok Sabha constituency was elected 18 times. Of these, by-elections have been held twice in 2005 and 2022. Out of these 18 general elections, CPIM has won 10 times. Congress has won 4 times. BJP has won twice. The United Socialist Party has won once. And this is the first time that the Trinamool Congress has won with Shatrughna Sinha in front.

Regarding the Asansol Lok Sabha results, Dilip said, “Trinamool has voted with other people. The people of Asansol were not interested in voting, the common people did not vote in Asansol. ” So why was the bail of BJP candidate Keya Ghosh confiscated in Baliganj? Like Dilip on the results of the Baliganj Lok Sabha seat, voters in Baliganj who had earlier left the CPM and voted for the Trinamool have again voted for the Left. “None of our voters could vote in the state of terror created after the assembly polls,” said Dilip Ghosh.

BJP is in the third place in Baliganj. As a result of the election, Trinamool candidate from Baliganj Babul Supriya got 50 thousand 622 votes and CPM candidate Saira Halim got 30 thousand 618 votes. Leftists are in second place.

Sanhyik Ghosh

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: April 17, 2022, 08:10 IST

Tags: Asansol By Election, Ballygung By Election 2022, BJP Dilip Ghosh