Dinner at Cruise | Durgapuja 2021 | Great news for Pujo, Dinner at Cruise, Fancy Tour at Water Price!

#Kolkata: Good news for food lovers (Durgapuja 2021). “Dinner at Cruise” has been launched on Echo Park Lake. The cruise will offer a variety of delicacies six days a week. It will cost 100 rupees. If you want to take a seat in the lower deck, it will cost 50 rupees, but the price of food is different. Veg and non-veg food will be available.

Those who call Upper will get the opportunity to eat Chinese, Continental, Mongolian, Moghlai (Dinner at Cruise). Cafet private food will be served. The cruise has already been inaugurated by HIDCO Chairman Firhad Hakim.

Booking (Dinner at Cruise Booking) has started from last week. This dinner at Cruise can be booked online through Book My Show. The cruise will depart from the Eiffel Tower jetty in Echo Park. 1 hour cruise. Cruise will have dinner arrangements. The price of the plate is 750 rupees. Cruise service will be closed only on Mondays. The rest of the day will go to dinner with a variety of menus on this cruise.

Ecopark is one of the most interesting amusement parks at the moment. Corona In the past, the amount of crowds that used to be here every day, it is thought that people will still travel. There was a time when you had to travel by boat to reach the cafe alone. This time the ecopark authorities made all the arrangements on the boat. However, cruise services will be closed if the weather is bad.

However, the only part of the dinner (Cruise) dinner can be seen around the whole eco park. You have to book the slot of your choice and reach 15 minutes before the departure of the cruise. Minister of State Firhad Hakim said, “Pujo is our gift. People’s minds will be better.”