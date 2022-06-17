Disappointed judge in investigation, CBI more active in teacher recruitment corruption case – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Activities in SSC and primary recruitment corruption cases are within the CBI. Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court is dissatisfied with the role of the CBI in the investigation of the teacher recruitment case. He has already expressed frustration with the work of the Central Investigation Agency. And after that the CBI sat motionless.

According to CBI sources, a Joint Chiefs of Staff is coming to Kolkata to expedite the probe into the appointment. Who will only oversee cases related to SSC and primary recruitment.

N Benugopal, a 1995 IPS cadre, has already joined the anti-corruption wing in Kolkata this week as joint director.

He is overseeing investigations into other anti-corruption cases. Therefore, part of the Central Investigation Agency thinks that there may be a gap in the investigation of the recruitment of teachers. Therefore, it is reported that a joint officer is being given responsibility separately for the case related to teacher recruitment.

The High Court has even directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the investigation into the case. The process has started accordingly.

Expressing frustration over the role of the CBI, Justice Abhijit Ganguly said that no significant progress had been made in the SSC recruitment corruption case even after six months had passed since the first order of the CBI probe. The frustrated judge said he was tired of seeing the role of the CBI

On Thursday, the investigation team went to the office of the Board of Secondary Education for investigation. The chairman of the board has been questioned. According to CBI sources, interrogation and search operation will be carried out in the coming days.

