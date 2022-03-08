Disaster before the start of secondary examinations, tragic consequences for teachers inside the school – News18 Bangla

#Newtown: Tragic accident happened on the first day of Madhyamik 2022 at Jatragachhi Pranabananda High School in Newtown. A school teacher died of a brain stroke before entering the examination hall with question papers. The deceased was identified as Sukumar Mandal, 50 Sukumarbabu is a resident of Satyajit Palli, Gouranganagar, Newtown.

Other teachers and students of the school were devastated by the incident. The incident has cast a shadow of mourning over the family of the deceased.

According to school sources, Sukumarbabu has been teaching at the school for the last 25 years. He is basically a teacher of Bengali. His relationship with the students was like a friend.

Read more: The internet is also shutting down the high school after secondary school, according to the parliament

The ever-smiling Sukumarbabu cycled from home to school before eleven o’clock that day. Suddenly his physical condition deteriorated. While sitting in the chair, he said that his chest and head were suffering unbearably.

Read more: Madhyamike special arrangements for blind examinees of the police! People in the area are happy with the initiative

Other teachers at the school called an ambulance and rushed him to the hospital. Doctors said he died on the way to the hospital. When the body was taken home, his wife and family members broke down in tears.

Sukumar Babu left behind a wife and a daughter and a son. Daughter Sumi Mandal is seventeen years old, she is a class XI student and son Manish is only six years old. Some of the teachers regret that if Sukumarbabu had been rushed to the hospital, he might have survived. Some of Sukumarbabu’s colleagues complained that it was too late to get an ambulance. Ashish Chatterjee, the headmaster of the school, did not want to comment on the matter.

Anup Chakraborty

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: March 08, 2022, 21:01 IST

Tags: Madhyamik 2022