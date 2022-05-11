Discussion on “Air pollution to Asthma” on World Asthma Day

On the eve of World Asthma Day, SwitchON Foundation in association with Cipla and supported by AMSA (Asian Medical Student Association) & SMSA (South Asian Medical Student Association), organized a high- level discussion “Air pollution to Asthma.” During the event renowned pulmonologist, Dr. Arup Haldar from the Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital delivered a special medical lecture on the subject. Along with an interactive session with senior medical students from various medical colleges who had attended the event, apart from several other renowned medical practitioners from the city.

SwitchON Foundation also revealed an air pollution based health survey findings conducted on outdoor workers as a part of its awareness initiative. The survey, based on a sample size of 1500 people exposed to ambient air pollution, either due to occupation or due to poverty showed clearly how the respiratory system is affected.

Speaking while unveiling the study, Dr. Arup Haldar said, “The percentage of respiratory symptoms are alarmingly higher in these different clusters of population exposed to outdoor air pollution. Many of these symptoms are allergic in nature, like nasal symptoms, cough and chest discomfort. Such symptoms are predictors of Asthma, as air pollution increases allergic sensitization. In young persons such symptoms are always Asthma or recurrent respiratory tract infection related. The study showed that persons in extreme ages, like children and elderly are more vulnerable to air pollution. When compared to the survey done earlier it shows a rising trend in all symptomatology. This survey needs to be addressed with utmost urgency to protect the lives of vulnerable subjects.”

Dr. Halder said, “Among various diseases caused by air pollution, Asthma and COPD are two diseases which affect a large number of the population. While Asthma can occur at any age, COPD is a disease of the elderly. The biological pathways, clinical manifestations, treatment and prognosis are different for these two diseases. But both of them are causes of significant morbidity and mortality. As children are the major sufferers in Asthma, and the prevalence is showing a relentless increase, it’s a matter of concern for all of us.”

As per the findings of the survey, among the vulnerable age group, close to 60% of the participants above have been identified to be suffering from cough, 67% of children suffer from regular sneezing which can be attributed due to dust and smoke making them the most vulnerable section of the population. The survey also concluded that the top 5 major air pollution-associated symptomatic trends identified were sneezing, cough, nasal congestion, headache and eye irritation. The survey also found that Street cleaners / Sweepers are the most vulnerable among the outdoor workers.

Dr. Suman Mallick, Oncologist from NH Narayana Super Speciality Hospital, “There is substantial evidence to support the link between outdoor (ambient) air pollution and lung cancer incidence and mortality. The symptomatic trends from the revealed survey exercise by SwitchON hints at health impacts due which can be attributed to air pollution and must raise the alarm bell.”

Dr. Soirindhri Banerjee Resident, Radiation Oncology IPGME&R & SSKM Hospital, Kolkata said, “As confirmed by this survey, the need of the hour is to consciously curb activities that increase fume generation, and practice habits that aid in increasing our lung capacity. Looking at the current dismal scenario, opting for frequent lung function testing is advisable, especially for the more vulnerable population, i.e., children, construction/factory workers, drivers, miners and the elderly. It will help detect and treat obstructive & restrictive lung diseases promptly.”

Dr. Kaustav Choudhary, Pediatric Consultant, Apollo Gleneagles Hospital said, “Air pollution is a major environmental health threat. This study adds that the growing children are more susceptible to air pollution-related diseases like Bronchitis, respiratory tract infection, Allergic dry eyes, atopy, conjunctivitis and increased occurrence of childhood Asthma. A growing body of evidence also suggests that air pollution may affect diabetes and neurological development in children.”

Vinay Jaju MD, SwitchON Foundation said, “Vulnerable communities, Children, elderly population are the most vulnerable to air pollution. The writing’s on the wall and we have to implement the clean air action plan and promote non motorised transport and electric vehicles in public transport with a war footing effort. There is an urgent need for multiple agencies to work together to ensure cleaner air quality for our children.”

Key findings from the 2022 Health Survey:

1. In terms of age children and old adults are the most vulnerable group exposed to outdoor air pollution taking into account health issues related to respiratory and related symptoms.

2. An alarming finding was that 67% of the children below 15 years of age reported increasing sneezing related symptoms, followed by 30% Nasal congestion and Cough.

3. Elder population of age upwards of 45 years are most vulnerable in all age categories and have reported that over 50% have complained of cough, eye irritation and 14% complained of breathlessness.

4. Among the different occupation groups, Street cleaners / Sweepers are the most vulnerable followed by Drivers (Auto, Bus & Taxi) are most vulnerable with 60% of them complaining of nasal congestion and sneezing. 15% of street cleaners have complained of breathlessness. Large number Street vendors and Construction workers have also complained of similar health issues. This group has been compelled to breathe toxic air, at no fault to their end – resulting in decreased life expectancy and serious illness.

Recommendations made by the Health Survey: The conclusion from the survey findings called for an urgent need for implementation of the city clean air action plan under the NCAP, promotion of non motorized transport and expanding public transport using electric vehicles. The recommendations further asks state agencies to develop specific public health policy action for outdoor workers and vulnerable communities, who have been compelled to breathe toxic air, at no fault to their end – resulting in decreased life expectancy and serious illness. These workers and professionals themselves may have little or no control over the sources of outdoor air pollution, particularly given that almost half of the air pollution in Kolkata is a result of Vehicular emission, also additional impact from release of hazardous chemical agents, bioaerosols, gasses, and vapors at their workplace.