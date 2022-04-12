Division bench adjourns CBI’s presence till tomorrow – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Perth Chatterjee got relief till tomorrow A single bench of the Calcutta High Court headed by Justice Abhijit Ganguly directed the then education minister to appear before the CBI by 5.30 pm today in the SLST teacher recruitment corruption case. A division bench of Justice Subrata Talukder has stayed the order till tomorrow.

The Calcutta High Court had directed Minister of State Perth Chatterjee to appear before the CBI by 5.30 pm today. Following the order, Perth Chatterjee’s lawyer challenged the decision of the single bench and drew the attention of the division bench. Lawyer Saptarshi Basu also requested for an emergency hearing

On the basis of that application, the High Court issued stay order on the order of the single bench “I have tied the hands of the CBI till tomorrow,” said Justice Subrata Talukder.

Not only the corruption case in the appointment of SLST teachers, the division bench of Justice Subrata Talukder has issued stay order till tomorrow on all the directions and procedures of the single bench regarding the appointment of SSC.

Giving directions, a division bench of Justice Subrata Talukder said, “The CBI will not be able to investigate any SSC recruitment corruption till tomorrow. The two parallel processes cannot continue. According to Justice Talukder, the CBI investigation will continue and the judiciary will do its job, the two processes cannot go hand in hand.

