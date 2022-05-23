#Kolkata: “There are two MPs who are doing BJP with the symbol of Trinamool Congress. Earlier, they resigned as MPs Within an hour of their resignation, I am ready to resign and be re-elected. ” Said Arjun Singh. The Barrackpore MP, however, said he would abide by the directives of his current party, the Trinamool Congress. Though he did not give his name, the political circles think that it is clear that his target is Kanthi MP Shishir Adhikari and Tamluk MP Divyendu Adhikari.

However, when asked about this, Tamluk MP Divyendu Adhikari said in an interview with News Eighteen Bangla, “He is a very big leader. I am small. I have had contact with him in the past. Will be there in the coming days. However, Divyendu Adhikari did not agree to any comment regarding Arjun Singh’s demand for his resignation. However, comparing Shishir and Divyendu Adhikari, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has questioned Arjun’s condition. His counter-claim, Shishir Adhikari and Divyendu Adhikari did not join the BJP.

BJP all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, “Have you seen Shishir Adhikari and Divyendu Adhikari come to the BJP office and pick up the flag? At that time I was the state president of BJP The fact that a member of their family has joined the BJP does not mean that they too have joined the BJP. However, Arjun Singh said, “Trinamool Congress will win 42 out of 42 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Wait a few days. Many more will return home. Can’t find BJP candidate in Lok Sabha ‘. Arjun’s suggestive remarks have created new speculation in the political arena. So is there anyone else on Arjun’s path? Time to answer.

