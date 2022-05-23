Inspired From – I would like to name the person whom I admire the most, Miss Selena Gomez because she’s the kind of person who’s half of the people in the world want to become like. She isn’t afraid to take a stand and support what is right. Selena is so open with her fans about what she has struggled with mentally and physically that we can’t help but feel inspired by her.Her positivity and focus on changing the dialogue and stigma surrounding diseases and therapy has made a powerful impact on those with similar experiences. She’s generally the beauty and the icon of royalty the kindness. I’m glad to be a fan of her.



Your Story of Life and How you joined the Industry? – My name is Diyashini Sengupta, I’m from the city of joy- Kolkata. I’m a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya Garden Reach and will give my 12th boards next year. My hobbies are included, i really like to make sketches and painting. This is the first time I’m and i will be in the industry so there’s no any story i can share with you till now. All i can say is that I’ve heard that if you follow your passion then success will follow you. Now in a serious way what should I say about the industry so soon? This is just the beginning, let’s see what happens next. I have so much faith in myself and i won’t do anything wrong surely!

Any Struggle- To be honest, there’s nothing struggle I’ve faced yet and the story of my choosing the modelling way is just the started from my childhood. when i was around 4-5 years old girl i used to copy the pretty catwalk how the models walk on the runaway.

Shoot Types You Prefer – I genuinely believe in myself. So, I will prefer the shoot whichever suits me. in which i look good.