Do not grow, companion dengue-malaria! Municipal health workers’ leave canceled – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Graph 8 of the upward corona infection due to the crowd in Pujo The number of victims is also increasing in Kolkata (Covid 19 in Kolkata) 6 KMC cancels leave of health workers Atin Ghosh, a member of the administrative board of the municipality, said that normal services would be available in the health centers of 144 wards of Kolkata municipality from tomorrow, Tuesday.

As per the guidelines of the state government, all government employees will be on leave till October 25 But in the last 24 hours, the number of corona attacks in the state has reached nearly 700 (Covid 19 in Kolkata). In Kolkata too, more than 7 hundred were affected In this situation, the leave of the employees of the health department of the municipality was canceled On the same day, a high level meeting was held in the municipality on the situation in Corona There, the officials in charge of the health department of each ward have been instructed to control the corona through video conferencing.

Read more: In one day, about 800 people were attacked in the state, isn’t the Pujo crowd growing again?

Not only Corona, as it is still raining, the city authorities are also on high alert to prevent dengue and malaria outbreaks. According to Atin Babu, all the services including corona vaccination will be available in every ward health center of the municipality from Tuesday. However, municipal health centers at Lakshmi Pujo, Kalipujo and Vaifonta will remain closed.

But at the same time, Atin Ghosh also told the news of relief He claimed that only one hundred percent of the people in the Kolkata municipality area have been vaccinated with the first dose Atin Ghosh has claimed that people have been given a second dose above 50 percent He claimed that the data is mentioned in the data of the central government’s Co Win app