Do not make your eyes red again! In the last four days, 24 students have been attacked by IIM Joka – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Although corona infection has been under control in the last few days in the state, there has been a sudden resurgence of corona panic. Concerns have been raised about the new corona on the campus of the Indian Institute of Management in Joka, South 24 Parganas. In the last 4 days, 24 students have been reported to be infected with corona. The victims are all students of the same year. They are in isolation with mild symptoms. It has been decided to keep everyone in isolation for seven days. However, IIM authorities said there was no reason to panic. All necessary precautions have been taken at the IIM campus. Every student, teacher, non-teaching staff is safe here.

For the last two years or so, the novel Corona virus has been spreading panic all over the world, including the state. The prevalence of coronavirus in the last few months is much lower in our state. As a result, some recklessness has increased. The use of masks on the road, in the office, on the train, on the bus is almost down. Over the last few days, the total number of corona infections in the state has gone up, albeit slightly. In the last 24 hours, 42 people have been infected with corona in the state, though no one has died in the last six days. The number of corona cases across the country has also been on the rise in the last few days. In the last 24 hours, 2,841 people have been infected with covid in the country, while in Delhi it is still over a thousand. In the last 24 hours, a total of 9 people have died due to corona. The total death toll in the country so far is five lakh 24 thousand 190 people.

Like this state, corona infection has been on the rise in the country for the last few days. In the last 24 hours, the number of Kovid infections has increased slightly across the country. According to the Covid Bulletin of the Union Ministry of Health on Friday, 2,841 new covid infections have been reported in India in a single day. At the same time, the number of Kovid infected people in the country has increased to 4 crore 31 lakh 16 thousand 254. The number of active patients is 16 thousand 604. However, the number of victims in the capital Delhi is still in the thousands, raising concerns. The total number of victims in Delhi in the last 24 hours is 1,032. Kerala in second place. In Kerala, 413 people were infected in one day. In the last 24 hours, a total of 9 people have died due to corona in the whole country. A total of 5 lakh 24 thousand 190 people have died of corona in the country so far. The recovery rate is 98.64 percent.

