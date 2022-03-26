Do you have time to catch the train? You can visit Weaver Sari Shop at Howrah Station – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: One station, one product. In this new initiative, a stock of various items has been launched at Howrah station. In the next 15 days you will get everything from loom sari to jewelery at Howrah station. There will be various handicrafts. Eastern Railway actually took this initiative in the style of Vocal for Local. As a result, if you have time to catch the train, you can buy all these items. Howrah Station Jewelery and Saree Shop.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the project of Indian Railways in this year’s general budget on ‘One Station, One Product’. It was said that in this project, local handicrafts will be promoted and spread all over the country under the initiative of Railways. Already various railways have started that project in different cities of the country. This time Eastern Railway is also enterprising. An exhibition on Vocal for Local started at Howrah station. According to railway sources, the exhibition will run for 15 days at present. From there sales of sari, jewelry, bags, swings etc. have also started.

Eklavya Chakraborty, Chief Public Relations Officer, Eastern Railway, said, The next step will be at big stations like Sealdah, Asansol. It is also planned to have an exhibition at the selected junction station with the products produced there.

Rail thinks that this kind of arrangement will help in the development of local handicrafts. Many people want to buy things when they go somewhere. Many people are afraid that they may be cheated if they buy from a general store. But they can rely on buying from railway-managed exhibition shops. Second, shopping can be done while waiting for the train at the station. This will save time for the passengers.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: March 26, 2022, 09:26 IST

Tags: Howrah Station