‘Dobaaraa’ team, Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati and Ektaa R Kapoor has reached Kolkata

By: Mandira Pic : Rahul

Anurag Kashyap’s film ‘Dobaaraa’ has now reached Kolkata. After the ‘Manmarziyaan’ movie Anurag Kashyap again come up with a thriller movie ‘Dobaaraa’ and its dobaaraa performed by Taapsee Pannu. This film has a huge excitement in itself just like her previous film

‘Pink’ and ‘Badlaa’.

This film has amazing trailer, song and the thrilling, and its constantly spreading all over the nation much before its release. After the film has made it mark at several prestigious film festivals like the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Fantasia International Film Festival, and London film festival, the makers presented the film to its audience in multiple cities including Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi. Now the team has reached Kolkata where Prosenjit Chatterjee hosted a special screening of the film.

Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati and Ekta Kapoor interacted with the Kolkata Media. While they talked about their views about the film, Taapsee was sharing how the film has come and its not remake of Spanish movie ‘Mirage’ and Pavail also shared that how they came again with a new film after movie ‘Thappad’ and Ektaa shared how she got into the project.

Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor’s Cult Movies, is going to released on 19th August 2022.