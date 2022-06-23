Doctors’ Memorial: This is the first initiative of any municipality in the country.

Kolkata: Doctors Memorial in Kolkata. This is the first initiative of any municipality in India. This memorial will be built for the doctors near Maulali. Municipal officials have started the process of selecting suitable places.

The Calcutta Municipality will build a doctors’ memorial in memory of the deceased doctors and health workers in Corona. Kakli Sen, a councilor of ward no. The proposal was made to the Government of India on behalf of the Indian Medical Association. The IMA made this proposal to the Calcutta Municipality without getting a good answer. This is the first attempt by a municipality in India to build a memorial for doctors.

Shantanu Sen, All India President of the Indian Medical Association, said: But in the end, as the central government did not come forward, we have arranged for the memorial protection at the IMA’s all-India headquarters. But Calcutta Municipality has come forward with our call.

If there is a Doctor’s Memorial in Calcutta, it will be the first state in India or the first municipality to build such a memorial. Indian: The Calcutta Municipality has already started looking for a place after the proposal of the Medical Association. Officials of the horticulture department of the municipality have visited the area where the boulevard is located at Moulali junction.

Debashis Kumar, mayor of Kolkata’s horticulture department, said steps had already been taken. A memorial is being built near Maulali. A memorial will be built to pay homage to the late doctors at Kovid Atimari. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Debashis Kumar, Mayor of Kolkata Municipality (Parks) said, “The exact spot has not been fixed yet. But we will finalize in a day or two. A few places have been seen near Maulali.

Efforts were made to build the memorial before Doctor’s Day on July 1. This is not possible at the moment as the exact location is not final. However, the memorial will be built in July, according to municipal sources.

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: June 23, 2022, 13:43 IST

Tags: Kolkata Municipality