Meanwhile, KK’s funeral was attended by his son Nakul at Versova in Mumbai on Thursday. Several celebrity singers including Rahul Vaidya, Udit Narayan, Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Bharadwaj, Rekha Bharadwaj, Shreya Ghoshal, Alka Yagnik, Shilpa Rao and Papun have paid their last respects.