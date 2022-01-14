‘Does the train beeline itself!’ Silver, explosive signal, wants CBI probe – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly makes explosive allegations about train accident in Jalpaiguri (Roopa Ganguly Facebook Post). His shocking remarks in a Facebook post, “Elections ahead, there has been no bad news about railways for many years” Playing with human lives. ‘ The BJP MP has demanded a CBI probe into the Bikaner Express Accident.

The Guwahati-bound Bikaner Express was involved in an accident at Domohani in Jalpaiguri on Thursday afternoon. A total of twelve compartments of the train were derailed So far 9 people have been killed and more than 40 injured in the incident A few hours after the accident, Rupa wrote on Facebook, ‘Does the train run by itself? The poor people understand what the railway track is There has been no bad news about railways for many years Playing with human lives. ‘

With this post, Rupa demanded a CBI investigation However, his point is not clear in this post On the one hand, there are municipal elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

Rupa Ganguly has reportedly deteriorated with the state BJP in recent times. A few days ago, a BJP MP walked out of a virtual meeting called by the BJP state president.

Rupa made a similar sensational allegation about the death of Teesta Biswas, a former BJP councilor in the Kolkata municipality, and the subsequent denial of tickets to her husband. This time a new controversy started about the train accident in this post of Rupa

Rail 8 has already ordered a high level investigation into the train accident in Jalpaiguri But Rupa Gangopadhyay has made it clear that she has no confidence in the investigation So far no political party has come up with a conspiracy theory regarding the Jalpaiguri train accident. But Rupa Ganguly’s allegation, despite being a party MP, also embarrassed the BJP. His big reason, of course, is his recent relationship with the team

Sourajyoti Banerjee