Dol Utsab 2022: Will there be night curfew on Dol night? Find out what rules the state government issued!

#Kolkata: Corona infection is downward. After several months, there is not a single corona-infected patient in Beleghata ID on Thursday. The life of the people of the state is returning to normal. Schools and colleges have already opened. Several offices have also started working with staff as before. But now the state administration is reluctant to slow down the night curfew.

Swing in front. Festival of Colors. Will there be night curfew on such a day? On the day before the swing or on the day of the swing, many people go to and fro. Many also visit relatives on holiday. But the next day, there is the matter of joining the work again. So many people prefer to return home at night. In this case, if there is night curfew, then returning home at night may be a problem.

Although there is no reason to worry about this. Because the state government has said that night curfew will not be enforced on the night of the swing. However, the state administration has decided to lift the curfew on the same day. The rest of the days will be the same as the rules.

The state government has given concessions in several cases as corona infection is declining. However, no exemption has been given for night curfew yet. From eleven o’clock at night to five o’clock in the morning. If you want to leave the house during this period, you need the permission of the administration. The permission of the administration will be required to go out for any special work or emergency.

Earlier, the state government had given exemption to night curfew on special days. Dol Utsav is a special festival for the people of the state. Many people would have problems if night restrictions were imposed on such days. Since the corona infection rate is much lower now, the state administration decided to relax the night curfew in Dol.

