“Don’t be afraid of anyone” – UNICEF awareness street play in Kolkata municipality ward

#Kolkata: UNICEF drama on Coronavirus Awareness in different wards of Kolkata Municipality (KMC). UNICEF is working on coronavirus awareness in three wards of Kolkata Municipality. WBDF is responsible for this work as a partner. On their initiative, on Sunday afternoon, the drama “Don’t be afraid of Korona” was performed in ward no.

The play was performed by Semanti Natyagosthi of Naihati on Sunday afternoon at the ground adjacent to the Muslim camp in Ward No. 57 of Kolkata Municipality and at Rajarghat Dhipi. Along with the street play of awareness is the song. UNICEF raises awareness about corona vaccination through music dramas to attract people. Alok Mishra, the director of the drama group, said that the semanti group has done awareness dramas in different places before. Awareness about the need to vote has been dramatized before the election. Do not make people aware of this drama.

Read more – The 18-year-old India’s grandmaster was shocked by the loss of Magnus Carlsen

With the help of UNICEF, West Bengal Doctors Forum (WBDF) has started work on corona awareness in three wards of Kolkata Municipality. This awareness drama of Semanti Natyagoshti is just a part of it. Piyali de Biswas, the current UNICEF project coordinator.

Coronavirus awareness camp organized by UNICEF in Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s different ward

He said that through this drama, on the one hand, the usefulness of vaccine in preventing corona has been mentioned. The message has been conveyed that mothers of pregnant newborns can get this vaccine safely. Those who need to be vaccinated are also given the message through street plays. Attempts have also been made to explain the importance of wearing a mask and washing hands through street plays.

Read more – Viral Photo: Serials from Bollywood, the actresses themselves shared a daring bathing picture

In June 2021, UNICEF started work on the three wards of 56, 6 and 70 of Kolkata Municipality. The project is named Unicef ​​supported project on strengthening primary health care in urban areas during covid19 pandamic situation to reach out to the marginalized population. Under this project, special camps for children and mothers are being conducted as well as door-to-door campaigns in Kovid Awareness.

Special camps are being organized for women and children at the health centers or UPSCs in wards 56 and 6 of Kolkata Municipality. This special camp is being held on the first Wednesday of every month in ward 7 and on the third Wednesday of every month in ward 57 health center. In addition, Coroavirus awareness is being collected from house to house in these three wards of Kolkata Municipality every day. Doing so is like measuring pressure while spreading this awareness from house to house. Health camps are being conducted twice a month in each ward. The common people of the ward are coming to this camp on Sunday and Tuesday. They are being given free medicine as well as medical services. Projectors are another important function of adolescent awareness.

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: February 21, 2022, 15:26 IST

Tags: Coronavirus, KMC, UNICEF