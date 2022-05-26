This young man named Anubhav is a gym trainer by profession. The friend said that he has more than one girlfriend besides Bidisha. And because of him, Bidisha was mentally disturbed. That friend says that Bidisha would not listen even though everyone explained. Bidisha had a lot of problems with that young man named Anubhav. Even at 4 am on Wednesday, Bidisha called her friend and cried. She even said that she would not live without feeling. Will commit suicide. In the end, he chose that path. In a message to a friend, Bidisha says about the feeling, “I loved her more than my parents.”

Model-actress Bidisha, 21, came to live in a rented house in Nagerbazar area a month and a half ago. Initially, Bidisha has committed suicide. But Bidisha decided to end her life in just 21 years? The suicide note received by the police states, “I had a career problem. Choosing this path without being able to keep in mind. No one is responsible for my death. “

It is heard that he had neglected his own body According to his friends, he had committed suicide more than once before What is the pressure of this decision? The question remains Police are checking Vidisha’s call list to unravel the mystery. Three friends are being questioned. Two mobile phones matched from the floor of the bed. Two phones have been confiscated.