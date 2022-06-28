Don’t panic, 1000 Kovid-19 infections in this state! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Don’t panic for some time. The new Covid-19 infection has raised concerns across the country. This time, the statistics of covid infection in this state is also increasing. There have been around a thousand corona infections in the state. At the moment, 954 new infections have been reported in West Bengal. According to a bulletin published by the West Bengal Health Department, the total number of covid infections in the state is 20,26,47.

The health department said there were no new cases of corona in the state. The corona infection rate in the state at the moment is 9.92%. 20,00,502 people recovered after losing Kovid-19. That means the cure rate is 98.62%.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: June 28, 2022, 21:11 IST

Tags: Corona Virus COVID 19, West Bengal Covid 19 cases