Don’t take Padma Bhushan award, says Buddhadeb Bhattacharya – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya returns the Padma Bhushan award given by the Central Government. Earlier, the Union Home Ministry had announced that former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya would be honored with the Padma Bhushan Award 2022 for his contribution in social and public service.

In a statement on the return of the award, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya said, “I don’t know anything about the Padma Bhushan award. No one has told me anything about it. If he has given me the Padma Bhushan award, then I am rejecting it. ‘

But from the outset, there were doubts as to whether Buddhababu would receive the honor from the Narendra Modi government. In the end, the former chief minister announced his decision to return the award

Apart from Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, veteran musician Sandhya Mukherjee has similarly returned the Padma Shri award. He was informed of the decision the day before the award was announced According to sources close to the artist, he did not take it well

CPM Rajya Sabha MP Bikasharanjan Bhattacharya hinted after the announcement of the award that Buddhadeb Bhattacharya could return the honor to the central government. Apart from Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, actor Victor Bandyopadhyay is also on the list of Padma Bhushan recipients from West Bengal.

Provincial Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Biman Basura believes in communist ideology. They are not greedy for any medal or position They are honest politicians I can’t say whether there is any political motive behind this honor. “

BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya claimed, “We are against his political ideology But the decision proves that the current central government does not believe in political untouchability. “

