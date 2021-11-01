November 1, 2021

Double Vaccine Certificate or Covid RTPCR Negative Report Compulsory at State Airports – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Strict airports are also in place to prevent corona infection in the state All inbound flight passengers to West Bengal shall have to be either fully (doubly) vaccinated after landing at all airports in the state, including Kolkata. furnish an RT-PCR negative report)

According to a guideline issued by Kolkata Airport on Monday, it is mandatory to bring two corona vaccine certificates or a negative report of the Covid RTPCR test done 72 hours ago as per the state’s advice. Apart from this, flights will continue only three days a week to Nagpur, Pune and Ahmedabad. This instruction has been implemented since Monday, November 1

So not only in the case of international flights The Covid Negative Report has now been made mandatory for domestic flights in West Bengal as well. However, if two doses of the vaccine are taken, passengers do not need to carry a covid negative report

Daily corona infections have been on the rise in the state since Pujo. It crossed 900 boundaries on Sunday. The number of daily deaths has also increased. Kolkata, the capital of Bengal, tops the list in daily traffic. And in this climate, Nabanna has announced a set of concessions in the Corona restrictions in the state. Today, the people of the state are getting that discount from Monday, i.e. the first of November

