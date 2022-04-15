Dr. Baidyanath Chakraborty Passes Away || Irreparable damage to medical field, late physician Vaidyanath Chakraborty, condolence message to CM

#Kolkata: 29 days of fighting are over. Prominent physician Vaidyanath Chakraborty passed away. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Vaidyanatha Chakraborty is the founder of the Institute of Reproductive Medicine. He died at a private hospital in Salt Lake on Friday morning, April 15.

In India, this eminent physician has showcased his talents in the field of artificial insemination and test tube baby research and treatment all over the world. In 2019, he was awarded the Distinguished Physician Award by the Government of West Bengal. Salt Lake founded the Institute of Reproductive Medicine.

He contracted pneumonia on March 17 and was admitted to a private hospital in Salt Lake. The veteran doctor had been fighting for a long time. He has been suffering from a series of other illnesses since he was admitted to the hospital in March. Age-related diseases are rampant in his body. He breathed his last on the morning of April 15.

Arun Chakraborty, brother of the late Dr. Vaidyanath Chakraborty, said, ‘I have been ill for some time. He was admitted to the hospital a month ago. Was fighting. There was an attack this morning. Then the fight ended. ‘ The death of a prominent doctor has cast a shadow of mourning over the medical community. State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sent a condolence message.

The Chief Minister wrote in his condolence message, ‘His death has caused loss to the medical and research world. I extend my sincere condolences to the family and fans of Dr. Baidyanath Chakraborty. The body was brought to his residence on Friday afternoon, from where it was taken to his old clinic on CIT Road. It was there that his fans paid their last respects to him. From there his body was taken to Nimtala Maha Cemetery for cremation.

