Menu
Search
Monday, July 4, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Draupadi Murmu coming to Bengal seeking support for presidential election: – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: BJP’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu is coming to the state to seek votes before the presidential election. Although Draupadi’s visit has not been officially announced yet, BJP sources have made this claim. Draupadi is scheduled to visit the state assembly. He will meet the BJP parliamentary party in the assembly and formally exchange courtesy At the same time, Draupadi Murmu will also plead for his support in the election. At the moment, there are 70 BJP MLAs in the assembly.

Manoj Tigga, chief secretary of the BJP parliamentary party, said the BJP parliamentary party would welcome Draupadi, the BJP’s presidential candidate in the assembly. Besides, 16 MPs of the party will also be invited. The program around Draupadi Murmu will be finalized after discussions with the state leadership and the Leader of the Opposition.

Read more: Shinde government will not last six months, claims Sharad Pawar! He gave big instructions to the MLAs

Opposition has nominated Yashwant Sinha for the presidency Although Draupadi Murmur’s victory is so certain in the book But the BJP wants the support of Trinamool MLAs to win Draupadi Murmu, not just their own party. Manoj Tigga, the BJP’s parliamentary party leader, has publicly appealed to MLAs elected from the grassroots tribal community to support Draupadi Murmu. “As a tribal leader, I will talk to the Trinamool tribal MLAs so that they can vote for Draupadi Murmu, the representative of the tribal community,” he said.

After submitting the relevant nominations, Draupadi Murmu called on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for support. A few days ago, the Chief Minister also hinted that they would have thought if the BJP had informed Draupadi Murmu in advance. This statement of the Chief Minister also aroused great curiosity in the political arena

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

News18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Draupadi Murmu



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleSSC Scam: Job theft has been exposed, Babita Sarkar’s new day from today!
Next articleBengal Bjp: Special 19 target, Bengal BJP’s new surprise ’emigration’! Strong agitation in Gerua camp
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

More like this
Related

Bengal Bjp: Special 19 target, Bengal BJP’s new surprise ’emigration’! Strong agitation in Gerua camp

admin -
#Kolkata: In the year 2024, the special public...

Draupadi Murmu coming to Bengal seeking support for presidential election: – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: BJP's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu is...

SSC Scam: Job theft has been exposed, Babita Sarkar’s new day from today!

admin -
#Kolkata: After a legal battle, Babita Sarkar fought...

A case has been registered against the youth who broke into the house of the Chief Minister – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: The identity of the youth arrested for...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL