Draupadi Murmu coming to Bengal seeking support for presidential election: – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: BJP’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu is coming to the state to seek votes before the presidential election. Although Draupadi’s visit has not been officially announced yet, BJP sources have made this claim. Draupadi is scheduled to visit the state assembly. He will meet the BJP parliamentary party in the assembly and formally exchange courtesy At the same time, Draupadi Murmu will also plead for his support in the election. At the moment, there are 70 BJP MLAs in the assembly.

Manoj Tigga, chief secretary of the BJP parliamentary party, said the BJP parliamentary party would welcome Draupadi, the BJP’s presidential candidate in the assembly. Besides, 16 MPs of the party will also be invited. The program around Draupadi Murmu will be finalized after discussions with the state leadership and the Leader of the Opposition.

Opposition has nominated Yashwant Sinha for the presidency Although Draupadi Murmur’s victory is so certain in the book But the BJP wants the support of Trinamool MLAs to win Draupadi Murmu, not just their own party. Manoj Tigga, the BJP’s parliamentary party leader, has publicly appealed to MLAs elected from the grassroots tribal community to support Draupadi Murmu. “As a tribal leader, I will talk to the Trinamool tribal MLAs so that they can vote for Draupadi Murmu, the representative of the tribal community,” he said.

After submitting the relevant nominations, Draupadi Murmu called on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for support. A few days ago, the Chief Minister also hinted that they would have thought if the BJP had informed Draupadi Murmu in advance. This statement of the Chief Minister also aroused great curiosity in the political arena

