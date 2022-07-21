Draupadi Murmu, the first tribal woman president! Mamata Banerjee congratulated on Twitter

#Kolkata: This is the first time in the history of India that the president is an indigenous woman. Draupadi Murmu is the President. Draupadi was far ahead of opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the counting race from the beginning of counting in the presidential election. Finally at the end of the counting, the official results and the name of the President were announced. State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the new President of the country on Twitter.

In his tweet, the Chief Minister wrote, “Congratulations to Hon’ble President-elect Smt. Draupadi Murmu. Best wishes to you for upholding the ideals of our Constitution and being the custodian of our democracy. The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State, especially when the country is so divided!” Although earlier, Mamata Banerjee said that Draupadi Murmur has a high chance of winning. However, after the victory was announced, the Chief Minister of the state did not forget to congratulate him on Twitter. Today is July 21st. With that, the entire Dharmatala was flooded with people. Thousands of people gathered in support of Trinamool. That scene was not to be forgotten. However, he did not forget to congratulate in spite of his busy schedule.

I would like to congratulate Hon’ble Presidential Elect Smt Draupadi Murmu. The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution & be the custodian of our democracy, especially when the nation is plagued with so many dissensions. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 21, 2022

Incidentally, Draupadi was born on June 20, 1958 in Baidaposi village of Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The village panchayat chief’s daughter studied beyond primary at Ramadevi Women’s College in state capital Bhubaneswar. He started his career as an employee under Odisha State Government. Draupadi Murmu started her career as a clerk in the Odisha government. From 1979 to 1983, he served as Junior Assistant in the State Irrigation and Energy Department. Draupadi’s victory was almost certain today, this time the former governor of Jharkhand was officially declared the winner. Around this victory, BJP’s workers and supporters have started to get excited. The procession was organized earlier. At the end of the first round, Draupadi went ahead with 540 votes out of 748 votes of MPs. Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha has secured 208 votes after the first round of counting, Returning Officer PC Modi said on Thursday. Counting of votes for the 15th presidential election was held in room 63 of the Sangsad Bhavan.

