Drinking water supply cut off in large parts of South Kolkata on Saturday, the municipality said – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The supply of purified drinking water will be cut off across a wide area of ​​South Kolkata on Saturday 26 March. Kolkata Municipality (KMC) has issued a notification.

Pur Commissioner Binod Kumar has issued a notification stating that drinking water service will be closed in some areas of South Kolkata from 10 am on March 26. Water supply will be cut off for repair work of Dhapar Joy Hind Water Project. Water service will be closed from 10 am to noon. As a result, the area adjacent to the bypass is Picnic Garden, Mukundpur, Anandapur, Patuli, Goria, Hatgachhia, Metropolitan, Tapasia, Chinatown, Durgapur, Baghayatin, New Goria, Vaishnavbaghata, Ramlal Bazar, Kasba, Santoshpur, Pancham, and Water supply will be cut off.

Read more: Glory after Amphan, Tank tank again difficult test! How to prepare?

In addition to the repair work of Joy Hind Water Project, water supply from various pumping stations including GJ Khan Booster Pumping Station at Mukundpur, Anandapur, Patuli, Telipara, CN Roy Road Booster Pumping Station, GS Bose and Topsia Pumping Station will be disrupted. In the notification.

Water supply will be cut off in partial areas of boroughs 6, 10, 11 and 12 of Kolkata Municipality. The affected wards are 56, 57, 6, 7, 91, 92, 99, 100, 101, 102, 103, 104, 105, 108, 108, 106, 109 and 11.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: March 23, 2022, 22:47 IST

Tags: KMC