Drug Test, Poppy Seeds, Poppy, Drug Test – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In this way, at the price of the poster, almost all the lucrative terms have become almost popular among the Bengalis. On top of that, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA (Drug Test) is on the way to more horrible rules for Bengali pilots. As a result, Bengali pilots and pilots who love poppy in Bengali cuisine may forever forget the taste of potato poster with beauli dal. But why such a rule?

Recently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) banned their pilots, cabin crew and air traffic controllers from eating poppy. According to a report by a medical officer, poppy is a type of oil seed found in opium. If it is played regularly or in large quantities, the person becomes addicted to drugs. And this is where the DGCA officials see the problem.

Controversy has erupted over the new rules, issued by the DGCA. Bengali pilots are wondering whether the post can be included in the list of drugs. The airline staff does not like to identify the drug as opium seed only. However, the pilots have no place to protest at the moment. So they have to accept the rules and accept the dope test (Drug Test). This is because the new rules issued by the DGCA make it clear that from now on, pilots, nurses or crew members will be subjected to DOP tests whenever they board a plane.

If the pilots, cabin crew, and air traffic controllers are exposed to the drug, they may be in danger. Passengers will be in danger. Such a rule was mentioned last Monday. The list includes drugs such as opioids, metabolites, amphetamines, amphetamine-type stimulants, marijuana, cocaine, barbiturates, and benzodiazepines.

