#Kolkata: Drug recovery in the city is not new, but the plan to smuggle drugs in the early hours of the morning surprised many detectives. A knife was recovered along with the drug. The two accused were arrested by the Kolkata Police Task Force at Hatena at 4.15 am on Thursday.

Detectives are searching for where the drugs were going before dawn. Drug traffickers chose a relatively secluded place in the city. According to the Special Task Force of Kolkata Police, the smugglers plotted to smuggle drugs using the silence of AJC Bose Road near Sealdah station in the city. Detectives arrested Damin Martin and Dhaneshwar Jhan in Hatena. Police raided AJC Bose Road in Taltola police station area of ​​Kolkata city. STF officers arrested two drug traffickers in front of a pair of churches.

It is learned that the suspects are residents of Park Street and Tiljala police station area. 16 grams of MDMA tablets and sharp weapons were recovered from them. Drugs and weapons were recovered after arresting two drug traffickers on a tip-off. The two accused were produced in the Bankshal court by the officers of the Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police. They want to reach the depths of this mystery, they want to know the whereabouts of the accused, where were the accused going so early in the morning? Who directed this work? How long has the business been going on? What is the purpose of drug trafficking with sharp weapons? The Special Task Force wants to know all the information by filing a case against the accused under the Narcotics and Arms Act. According to detectives, the issue of recovering weapons from drug traffickers has been considered. The Special Task Force also wants to know if sharp weapons were used to intimidate a person if he interfered during drug trafficking.

SUSOBHAN BHATTACHARYA

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: May 26, 2022, 17:51 IST

Tags: Kolkata