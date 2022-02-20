DSP rank officer will be on investigation of Anis Khan Death

#Howrah: Anis Khan’s mysterious death will be investigated by a DSP. The DG gave such instructions after receiving the report of the Superintendent of Police on Sunday. In other words, a DSP will investigate the death of Anis. Besides, the forensic team reached the house of Anis (Howrah Death) on that day. They scrutinized the scene in various ways.

Political turmoil is on the rise in the state following the mysterious death of Anis Khan, a former student leader of Alia University. Meanwhile, her father Salem Khan has demanded a CBI probe into Anis’ death. The role of the police is also being questioned in various quarters (Howrah Death). Realizing the importance of the situation, SP Soumya Roy of Howrah Grameen was summoned to Bhabani Bhavan. The DG of the state police also took a report on the matter. According to Bhabani Bhavan sources, the investigating officer in the case of Anis Khan’s death will be a DSP rank officer. As allegations have also been made against the police, the matter will be investigated by an Additional Superintendent of Police.

On behalf of Anis’s family, it is alleged that 4 people came to Anis’s house on Friday night in the guise of civic volunteers and police. Then 3 of them went upstairs to Anis’s house. Anis was then hit on the head and thrown down from the roof. However, as claimed by the police from the beginning, no one from the police station went to Anis’s house on Friday night. In that case, the police are thinking about who went to Anis’s house in the guise of a civic volunteer and a policeman. The family has complained that Anis’s mobile phone has not been found since the incident.

On Sunday afternoon, Howrah Grameen Superintendent of Police Soumya Roy said that an investigation would be carried out by a DSP rank officer. This investigator will look into what exactly happened on Friday night. Who came to Anis Khan’s house? The four men mentioned by Anis’s (Howrah Death) family are not police officers at all. If they are police, then the matter of who directed them will also be investigated.

Meanwhile, the family of Anis Khan has claimed that an autopsy was carried out without their permission. Evidence of alcohol was found in the autopsy report. That also raises questions. Anis’s father Salem Khan claimed that the police had done this to hide themselves. Anis’s father also demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

Anis’s father alleged on Saturday that his son had been killed. Based on the complaint lodged by him at Amta police station, the police filed a case under three sections of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation has been started by filing a case under the section of murder and conspiracy. It is learned that the DSP Headquarters (Rural) will investigate the person who has the rank of DSP.

On the other hand, the forensic team went to Anis Khan’s house on Sunday. There, pillows were thrown from the roof and examined. On the same day, the forensic team arrived at the spot and conducted an examination They marked the place where Anis fell down from the roof Although the family is still adamant in demanding a CBI probe. It remains to be seen what action will be taken by the state police after calling the Superintendent of Police of Howrah Grameen in that situation.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: February 20, 2022, 20:46 IST

Tags: Howrah news, West Bengal news