Duare Councilor | Bowbazar Metro || Hundreds of homeless in panic! ‘Councilor at the door’ in Boubazar to give confidence

#Kolkata: ‘Councilor at the door’ in Boubazar. Councilor Bishwarup Dey opened a temporary office on the sidewalk. Locals are spending their days in fear of cracks due to Metro disaster in Boubazar. In this situation, Vishwarup Dey, the councilor of ward 48 of North Kolkata, took special initiative to stay by the side of the residents.

The councilor is sitting on the sidewalk from today. This is the inspiration of ‘Government at the Door’. The address of the local councilor at Durga Pituri Lane in Boubazar is now footpath. The councilor of Ward No. 47 has set up a temporary office on the sidewalk to be by the side of the residents for the Metro disaster.

Incidentally, on 31st August 2019, the residents of BB Ganguly Street, Boubazar Street, Durga Pituri Lane in Boubazar were evicted. Metro rail catches huge cracks in one house after another for work. The house was tilted. Many were displaced due to panic and fear. That same catastrophe happened again. Residents of BB Ganguly Street claim, ‘I have been living in panic for the last 2 years and 9 months. The house had been shaking for a long time, there was no way. There was no benefit in repeatedly informing the Metro Rail. There is an office of the Metro Rail in front of this, there was no benefit in going there. Metro is responsible for everything.

