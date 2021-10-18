Duare Ration Scheme: What is the demand of dealers’ organization?

#Kolkata: The Ration Dealers’ Joint Forum launched a counter-campaign, ‘Ration at the store, not at the door’. According to the organization, they participated in a 15% pilot project in September. They had to face various problems while doing that work. Many consumers have expressed reluctance to take home rations The pilot project may not last long. This project cannot be implemented. Explaining the reason, Joint General Secretary of the Joint Forum, Bishwambhar Basu, said, “Our experience is that there have been additional expenses and handling losses.

At the same time, they allege, a cluster of unilateral ‘door-to-door rations’ has been formed. So the Ration Dealers Association started a campaign with ‘Ration at the Door Shop’. During the festive season, the Ration Project at the door is scheduled to be launched in the second week of this month. The ration project at the gates of the state is starting to work as a pilot project.

However, a final decision has not been taken on some issues yet, according to the Ration Dealers Association. Meanwhile, the organization of ration dealers has increased the commission by Tk 50 per quintal. If you want to do biometric, you will get another 25 rupees per quintal. Now the commission is 65 rupees per quintal Dealers demanded a total of 200 rupees. That has been 125 rupees for now. The state government has issued a notification in this regard. However, even though the commission has increased, it is still not acceptable to the organization of ration dealers.

Ration at the door, that is, rations will reach people’s houses. But to do this, you need a car to take the rations home. And the controversy has started over who will pay for the purchase of this car. Bishwambhar Basu, general secretary of the Ration Dealers Federation, said, “I will not buy a car with money borrowed from a bank. It is not possible for us to buy a car at a cost of around Rs 3 to 4 lakh.” Food Minister Rathin Ghosh refused to accept the statement of the dealers. He said, “The state government is giving one lakh rupees under the Gatidhara project. The state government will also make arrangements to buy a car with that money. And whoever buys a car with the rest of the money will become its owner. We are not going to stop that. “

It has already been notified that Rs 1 lakh will be provided for the purchase of the car. In addition, the Ration Dealers Association has appealed to the state government to pay a commission of Rs 200. At present the commission is 75 rupees. An increase of Tk 125 has been demanded by showing the staff and additional expenses for going home and providing rations. In addition, handling charges have been demanded for the supply of goods According to Vishwambhar Babu, some products are wasted when they go to deliver food from ration shop or godown to any house. So the handling charge has been claimed.

The Ration Dealers Association has claimed that it will cost them an additional Rs 4,160 per month. As for that money, they are saying, the driver of the car is 12 thousand rupees. 10 thousand rupees for assistant. 2500 for fuel. 1500 for garage. 2000 for maintenance. 60 for road tax. 1000 for insurance. 20 rupees to prevent pollution 12600 for EMI. They have already submitted this account to the state.

Although ration will be introduced at the door, it will not be introduced in the two hill districts due to geographical reasons. Problems have been created even in the deltaic part of the Sundarbans However, wherever the product is delivered, it will be given to the customers only after measuring the product and registering it in the e-pos machine. Only then will it be understood where the problem is. Food Minister Rathin Ghosh said, “Let the work start before you go to the field. Only then will you understand where the problem is. If you just look at the problem, there will be no work.” So this month, rations will be introduced at the door with about 3100 dealers in the state.