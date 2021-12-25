Duare Sarkar Camp: Duare Sarkar is starting again

#Kolkata: Camp 7 of Duare Sarkar is starting again But the state government wants to be wary of the government camp at the door, keeping in mind the Omicron scare. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi instructed the district administration officials not to overcrowd the government camp at the door.

Government Camp 8 at the door is starting from January 2 Earlier, a large number of people had gathered at all the government camps at the door to get various government facilities In this direction, several Omicron-infected people have already been found in the state

Read more: A.Which projects are there in the government at the door of the bar? Nabanna informed

Especially in the city of Kolkata, the fear of Omicron is increasing In this situation, some districts including Kolkata have been specially warned Police have also been instructed to ensure that physical distance is maintained at the government camp at Door.

Read more: Good news for the examinees! When to start filling the application form for engineering examination through Joint Board?

The district administrations have also been warned to ensure that the people at the government camp at the door get proper service. The chief secretary of the district magistrates has directed that all the applications submitted to the next government camp at the door should be disposed of by August 28.

This year, several new services have been added to the government camp This includes credit cards for fishermen, potters and weavers. Apart from this, various government services like food partner, health partner, Lakshmi Bhandar, Kanyashree, ethnic certificate will be available at the government camp at the door.