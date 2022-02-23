Duare Sarkar, Duare Sarkar – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Duare Sarkar at the top of the state government. This effort of the government has reached an unprecedented record height. Duare Sarkar, the flagship outreach program of the West Bengal government – witnessed more than 2.3 million applications in the first phase of the camp held from 15 to 21 February. The second phase of the government camp at the door will start from March 1. And lasts a week (Duare Sarkar).

Social welfare projects top the list

Last week’s camp received the highest number of applications for the health partner card, with over 600,000 applications recorded. Second on the list was the state government’s Lakshmi Bhandar project, where 5.5 lakh women have registered for the program. Meanwhile, 1 lakh respondents have applied for the seven-day camp to get the caste certificate.

Read more: The Supreme Court has taken important steps regarding the 10th and 12th offline examinations of all boards, including CBSE.

The state government has launched new services

A total of 24 services, including six new projects, will be available at the government camp at Door next week. New services include Kishan Credit Card and Fisherman’s Credit Card. The government has launched credit applications for artisans and weavers from across the state and for self-help groups across Bengal.

Read more: The pressure to go to the test center physically? Student of the tenth suicide!

The government is trying to eliminate the post-Kovid difficulties

The seven-day camp also featured covid vaccines and other health screening options, such as screening for various diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, oral cancer and tuberculosis. The government program was launched on December 1, 2020 at the doorstep of the Government of West Bengal to deliver specific government projects to the doorsteps through camps organized at the Gram Panchayat and Municipality-Ward level.

The ‘Door Government’ project was started in the state before the 2020 elections. Part of the political circles claim that this project has helped Mamata Banerjee to come back to power after winning the 2021 elections. A large number of people were seen in the camps as various government problems were solved at home. Still that trend continues.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: February 23, 2022, 18:49 IST

Tags: Duare Sarkar, Mamata Banerjee