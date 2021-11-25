Duare Sarkar: When is the government camp at your door again? The government issued a notification

However, Lakshmi’s Bhandar project has attracted the most attention in the government’s project at the door. The women of Bengal have started benefiting from the Lakshmi Bhandar project from last September 1. You can apply for it from the government camp at the door, you have to apply. Through this, women of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes get 1000 rupees per month. And women of ordinary families are getting 500 rupees monthly. As soon as you show the health card, you are going to apply for Lakshmi Bhandar project.