November 25, 2021

Duare Sarkar: When is the government camp at your door again? The government issued a notification

2 hours ago admin


However, Lakshmi’s Bhandar project has attracted the most attention in the government’s project at the door. The women of Bengal have started benefiting from the Lakshmi Bhandar project from last September 1. You can apply for it from the government camp at the door, you have to apply. Through this, women of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes get 1000 rupees per month. And women of ordinary families are getting 500 rupees monthly. As soon as you show the health card, you are going to apply for Lakshmi Bhandar project.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections 2021, Kolkata Purvot – News18 Bangla

33 mins ago admin

KMC Election: When is the pre-poll in Kolkata? After the speculation, the Election Commission issued a notification!

6 hours ago admin

Dilip Ghosh: ‘It is subject to proof’, Dilip Ghosh still can’t believe Mamata’s ‘masterstroke’!

8 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections 2021, Kolkata Purvot – News18 Bangla

33 mins ago admin

Duare Sarkar: When is the government camp at your door again? The government issued a notification

2 hours ago admin

KMC Election: When is the pre-poll in Kolkata? After the speculation, the Election Commission issued a notification!

6 hours ago admin

Dilip Ghosh: ‘It is subject to proof’, Dilip Ghosh still can’t believe Mamata’s ‘masterstroke’!

8 hours ago admin

West Bengal Weather: Will there be winter or will it still rain, how will the weather be in Bengal?

9 hours ago admin