September 20, 2021

Due to heavy rain in West Bengal check out the list Extremely disrupted rail service in Banavasi Bengal! Multiple trains canceled, check out the list …– News18 Bangla

Eklavya Chakraborty, chief public relations officer of Eastern Rail, said two express trains from Kolkata station have been canceled due to incessant rains. 05046 Kolkata-Gorakhpur and 03171 Kolkata-Balurghat Express have been canceled today. Also, according to the National Train Inquiry System (NTS) site, 12741 Howrah-Cormondal Express, 12713 Howrah-Tata Steel Express were canceled on Monday. However, no such information was given by the South Eastern Railway.



