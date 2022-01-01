Due to increase in corona infection, hearing in Kolkata High Court is virtual from Monday – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Coroner’s (Covid 19) growth has had an impact on the judiciary this time around. Due to the increase in corona infection, the court authorities have decided to make all the hearings of the Calcutta High Court virtual. According to the court, all the proceedings of the Calcutta High Court will be in virtual mode from January 3. If there is a special hearing like bail, advance bail, then the hearing can be held in the court room if necessary. Lawyers will be able to enter the courtroom with the case diary. Besides, the number of court staff has also been reduced. According to the court, it has been decided to reduce the number of workers by 34 percent. The Registrar General announced the virtual hearing in a notification issued on Saturday.

The state government has already canceled several government programs. The plan to hold a government camp at the door in January has been canceled. In addition, the Netaji Indoor program for Student Week has been canceled. It is learned that the decision was taken by the government to avoid the gathering due to the increase in the number of infections.

As can be seen from the appearance of corona infection in the state, there are many reasons behind all these decisions. In the last 24 hours, more than four and a half thousand new corona cases have been detected in the state. The worst situation is in Kolkata. The number of victims has exceeded 2,000. That is why the administration wants to avoid more gatherings. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that she plans to work with 50 per cent staff in various offices. The High Court has also walked that path. So it has been decided to make the hearing virtual.

Arnab Hazra