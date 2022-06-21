Dumdum shot at seven in the morning, the firefighter survived for a short time! Intense panic in the area – News18 Bangla



# Anup Chakraborty, Dumdum: The shots were fired at 7 in the morning One of the firefighters survived The incident has caused panic in Gorabazar area of ​​Dumdum

According to local sources, two youths appeared at the Dumdum fire station in Gorabazar this morning. They are looking for a firefighter named Snehashis Roy Snehashisbabu said as they went out that they would apologize to him for something. After that, a young man pulled out a firearm from inside the bag and fired two shots at the firefighter. Although the firefighter missed the target for a short while, the firefighter survived

At the sound of gunfire, ordinary people and traders rushed to the spot Other firefighters rushed to the spot However, two youths escaped after firing

Dumdum fire station 7 next to Dumdum municipality in Gorbazar The shooting at seven in the morning in such a busy area caused panic Dumdum police came to the spot after receiving the news Police are investigating the motive behind the shooting of the firefighter and whether he has any old enmity with the young man.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two young men had a quarrel with the firefighter a few days ago over keeping their bikes outside the fire station. Due to this, it is considered to be the attack of this day Police have started searching for the accused Panicked firefighter Snehashis Roy said, “I stepped back when I saw the gun coming out, so I survived.”

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: June 21, 2022, 10:58 IST

