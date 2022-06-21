Menu
Search
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Dumdum shot at seven in the morning, the firefighter survived for a short time! Intense panic in the area – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:



# Anup Chakraborty, Dumdum: The shots were fired at 7 in the morning One of the firefighters survived The incident has caused panic in Gorabazar area of ​​Dumdum

According to local sources, two youths appeared at the Dumdum fire station in Gorabazar this morning. They are looking for a firefighter named Snehashis Roy Snehashisbabu said as they went out that they would apologize to him for something. After that, a young man pulled out a firearm from inside the bag and fired two shots at the firefighter. Although the firefighter missed the target for a short while, the firefighter survived

Read more: The patient was seen cursing while intoxicated, the big truth came to the fore

At the sound of gunfire, ordinary people and traders rushed to the spot Other firefighters rushed to the spot However, two youths escaped after firing

Read more: CCTV camera witness, thief in suit-boots came in a four-wheeler and picked up the temple’s pronoun box

Dumdum fire station 7 next to Dumdum municipality in Gorbazar The shooting at seven in the morning in such a busy area caused panic Dumdum police came to the spot after receiving the news Police are investigating the motive behind the shooting of the firefighter and whether he has any old enmity with the young man.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two young men had a quarrel with the firefighter a few days ago over keeping their bikes outside the fire station. Due to this, it is considered to be the attack of this day Police have started searching for the accused Panicked firefighter Snehashis Roy said, “I stepped back when I saw the gun coming out, so I survived.”

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Dum Dum, Firing



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleNot the CBI, the High Court trusted the seat investigation! Relief in Anis death case – News18 Bangla
Next article100% New World Record! 100% Women! 100% Switzerland!
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NSDC and MoHUA launch project NIPUN to skill, upskill more than one lakh construction workers

admin -
 National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the nodal agency under...

How to manage your life as you head back to work from office

admin -
After over 2 years of disruption, life is slowly...

Duroflex introduces their classic ‘Energise’ range of mattresses in an optimised new avatar

admin -
Driven by innovation and versatility, Duroflex, India’s leading sleep solutions brand...

Bangladesh visa centre in city garners lavish praises from Indian citizens

admin -
 The Bangladesh Visa Application Centre Kolkata (BDVAC), which was...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL