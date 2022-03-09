Durex India’s ‘The Birds and the Bees’ programme celebrates International Women’s Day with ‘#Break The Bias’ in the states of North- East India

Reckitt, the global leading consumer health and hygiene company with Durex India’s ‘The Birds and Bees Talk’ programme, celebrated International Women’s Day in select states of North-East India. With this celebration, the programme aims to initiate conversations on the theme ‘Break The Bias’ to promote a gender-equal world amongst school children, youth and adolescents.

Focusing on the five pillars of the programme- Awareness, Consent, Protection, Equity and Inclusion, the Durex India and Plan India backed programme hosted multiple workshops in Northeast India on ‘Gender Equality towards the Sustainable Tomorrow’.

Mr. Ravi Bhatnagar, Director External Affairs and Partnerships SOA, Reckitt said, “Women play an important role in breaking the biases that are formed in the formative years of youth and adolescents. With Durex India’s The Birds and The Bees Talk programme we aim to educate the future of India to create a safe space, gender equal world, a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination and a world which is equal for all.”

These safe environment ‘Gender Equality’ workshops address key issues like Sexual Development, Social Relationships, Self-Care, and Diversity & Inclusion. These free-flowing interactive sessions and conversations aim to create an impact on breaking gender biases and exclusion in line with the theme of #BreaktheBias.

These workshops will be conducted in partnership with Ya_All in the presence of Chief Guest Mrs. Sucheta Khumukcham, Zonal Education Officer, Dept of Education, Government of Manipur at Pari Imom Sindam Shang Girls Higher secondary school in Imphal.

Mrs. Sucheta Khumukcham, Zonal Education Officer, Dept of Education, Government of Manipur said, “International Women’s Day is a global day on which we celebrate not only the achievements of women in different fields of life but also pledge to create a world free from gender bias and a world in which there is an equal voice of both men and women. In educational institutions, boys and girls must feel welcome in an inclusive environment. Teachers and students all have a part to play in ensuring that schools are free of discrimination and provide a gender – sensitive and good quality education.”

Mohammed Asif, Executive Director, Plan India stated, “On the occasion of International Women’s Day, through a series of workshops in different States of North- East India we aim to create a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination by raising awareness and encouraging the youth, adoloscents to take responsible actions towards gender equality. TBBT enables us to exchange dialogues with adolescents, teachers and the education system to initiate conversations on important issues like sexual and reproductive and breaking the cycle that enables children to grow into well- informed, responsible and healthy adults.”

The celebrations and ‘Break the Bias’ workshop will also be held at Deorali Girls Senior Secondary School in Sikkim in the presence of dignitaries and celebrities from Sikkim.