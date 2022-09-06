Durex led The Birds and Bees Talk celebrates World Sexual Health Day

Reckitt, the global leader in consumer-healthcare led The Birds and Bees Talk programme (TBBT), celebrated World Sexual Health Day in the states of North-East India- across Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Nagaland. The initiative supported by Reckitt and Plan India, organized workshops to increase outreach amongst tribal communities, self-help groups and youth to raise awareness around growing up life skills.

The workshops were in tandem with this year’s theme “Let’s talk pleasure”, to recognize the role of sexual pleasure in overall health and well-being. On World Sexual Health Day, WHO celebrates “Every Person’s Right to Sexual Wellbeing” to ignite awareness of sexual health and rights and enforce them.

According to National AIDS Control Society (NACO), Mizoram currently has the highest prevalence of HIV/AIDS in the country with over 2.3% of the population reportedly infected, which is 10 times the national average. Mizoram is closely followed by Nagaland where 1.45% of the population is infected. On World Sexual Health Day 2022, TBBT aims to enable all people achieve good health and well-being by tailoring normative guidance and national programming that is inclusive of people with diverse sexual orientations and gender identities, people living with HIV, and with disabilities.

The workshop in Manipur was attended by participants from 12 Tribal communities along with representatives from local youth clubs. The workshop was attended by the Guest of Honour, Smt. KH Jacky Lucy, Retainer Lawyer, CJM Chandel along with Chief Guest, Smt. Mannaumching, IAS Deputy Commissioner, Tengnoupal and Special Guest, Smt. Hechin Haokip, Director, Centre for Women & Girls.

The Meghalaya workshop was done with community residents, PTA groups, Local Youth groups and rural communities. The event was graced by Dr T Sutnga, Senior Medical Officer & Specialist I/C, Bhoirymbong CHC as Chief Guest. Mr. Batyngshain Majaw, Adolescent Counsellor, Bhoirymbong CHC as Special Guest along with Smt. Wandharilyne Khongsit, Sub Inspector, Women Police Station, Nongpoh who was the Guest of Honour.

The workshops were organised across these states to bring communities together to promote good health and well-being. The workshop in Sikkim also included the distribution of re-usable sanitary pads to self-help groups. The guests in Sikkim included Shri Samdup Tshering, Area in-charge Rakdong Tintek, Gangtok Sikkim, Mr. Phoor Tshering Lepcha, Additional Director, Sikkim State AIDs Control Society and Ms. Chung Chungla Bhutia, Youth & Livelihoods Consultant, who joined the workshop as speakers to educate participants on growing up life skills and health.

The workshop in Nagaland was supported by Lifeconnect, a prominent organisation which has been working with destitute women and their children to support and rehabilitate them in society for over 2 decades. The event was attended by Guest Speakers, Dr. Imlibenla Mongro-Domeh (Clinical Psychologist-Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research and Smt. Sali Kez Ngullie, founder of Lifeconnect.

Mr. Ravi Bhatnagar, Director External Affairs and Partnerships SOA, Reckitt said, “Durex The Birds and Bees Talk has been working with youth, adolescents, teachers and parents to bring down the social and cultural taboos associated with growing up life skills. Through these workshops across North East, we aim to raise awareness and promote positive conversations around growing up among adolescents and youth. With the key pillars of equity, consent, awareness, protection and Inclusion, we believe that information and education can lead to positive changes, and build inclusive, healthier, and safer societies.”

Mohammed Asif, Executive Director, Plan India stated, “Plan India has been working for more than two decades to emphasise the importance of wellbeing of children, adolescents and youth as they represent the future of this country. On World Sexual Health Day, we aim to inform adolescents and youth, including those belonging to tribal communities, about the aspects of protection and pleasure to ensure their healthy development and wellbeing. We believe that adolescents and young people must be enabled, equipped and empowered to participate in their own development towards a healthier future”.

Smt. Mannaumching, IAS Deputy Commissioner, Tengnoupal, Manipur said, “Women empowerment or gender equality doesn’t mean only equal financial, social status or equal access but it should have equal sexuality right. I appreciate efforts taken by The Birds And Bees Talk team for this endeavour.”

Smt. Wandharilyne Khongsit, Sub Inspector, Women Police Station, Nongpoh, Meghalaya said, “A proper understanding on Sexual Health will help prevent teenage pregnancy, unplanned pregnancies and STIs especially in the rural communities.”

Mr. Phoor Tshering Lepcha, Additional Director Sikkim State AIDs Control Society said, “Congratulating the team of The Birds and Bees Talk for organising an informative and knowledgeable programme on World Sexual Health Day. Such programmes are the need of the hour.”

Dr Rosemary Thurr, Obstetrics and Gynecology, NHAK, Kohima, Nagaland stated, “For sexual health to be attained and maintained, the sexual rights of an/the individual must be respected and protected and fulfilled. Efforts by The Birds And Bees Talk is making youth a well informed, cautious and respectful to yourself.”

The workshops across the North East states included the introduction of TBBT, discussion sessions, workshops on consent & protection with community and group activities on overall well being of youths.