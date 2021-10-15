Durga Idol Immersion: Multiple measures including crane appeared, municipality and police warned of abandonment in Ganges ghats

Kolkata: The date Vijaya Dashami means the burial of one idol after another in the ghats of the Ganges. Several ghats have been identified for this by the Kolkata Corporation and the Kolkata Police. Necessary steps have been taken by the corporation in those designated ghats. In order to ensure that the law is not violated or endangered in any way, care has been taken.

The corporation has hired a crane to carry the idol and several workers to be dumped at Babughat. Arrangements have also been made to clean the ghats with water through hose pipes so that they do not get dirty in any way. According to the officials of the corporation, as per the order of the Hon’ble High Court, the Ganges is being monitored to prevent any spread of pollution. He arranged for a crane to lift the statue as it fell into the river. He further said that since industrial dyes are used in the construction of idols, they have made arrangements to remove the idols from the water as soon as possible. In addition to lifting the idol out of the water with a crane, many lorries of the corporation have been kept. The idol abandoned in that lorry will be taken to the step field.

Read more: Even on Dashmi, there are some strict rules to be followed in the Ganges ghat and immersion

Even after abandonment in other years, the structure of the idol remains in the Ganges or on the banks of the Ganges. This time there is no chance of that happening again. Apart from this, arrangements have been made for immersion in the Ganga Ghat in accordance with the Kovid rules. The corporation has made various arrangements so that no more than a few people can enter the wharf.

Read more: Rain in several districts of the state including Kolkata on Dashmi, forecast to increase from Saturday, Meteorological Department forecast

Traffic jam can be noticed in the area adjacent to Babughat at the time of abandonment There is police security at Bad Kadamtala Ghat in Babughat and it is surrounded by railings. So that there is no difficulty to go by moving vehicle. Besides, Calcutta Corporation 6 is also aware of Ganga pollution