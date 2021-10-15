Durga Puja 2021 | Bangla news: Durga Puja 2021

#Kolkata: The tone of sadness is now all over Bengal. Pujo (Durga Puja 2021) will come. Vijaya Dashami came to see. That is the turn to say goodbye to mother Durga. Today is the tenth day of that victory. Preparations for abandoning the mother have started in the ghats as the year will come again with the burden of the mind. However, keeping in mind the Corona atmosphere, Tridhara Sammilani has taken special initiative to abandon this time as well.

In the crowded state of Puja (Durga Puja 2021) the corona graph has gone up quite a bit. The Tridhara Pujo Committee has made arrangements for the immersion of the idol in front of the mandapa, thinking that there would be no new crowd at the immersion. Where artificial reservoirs are being created. The process of dissolving the color of the idol with water will be completed there. This is the decision of the Pujo Committee to avoid corona.

The corona vaccine did not arrive during Durga Puja 2021 last year. So the roads were relatively empty. But this time the picture is different. Many have become two-dose vaccines. So they forgot about the epidemic and called it a mass stream in the streets. In particular, people flock to the streets to see the mandapa built in the style of Burj Khalifa in Sri Bhumi. The crowd even reaches a place where the pujo mandapa is closed on the night of Ashtami.

However, the image was not very different in other pujo mandapas. Apart from the mandapa, crowds have also been seen in cafes and restaurants. Among them was the urge to take a selfie by removing the mask. So there are fears about the third wave of corona. For all this, Tridhara has decided to abandon the idol in this fancy way.