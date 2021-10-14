Durga Puja 2021 | Bangla news: Firhad Club Durga Puja 2021

#Kolkata: No need to stand in line in the crowd. Mandapa, idol, puja (Durga Puja 2021) all the rituals and even celebrity philosophy. See it all at home with one click. From the very beginning of Pujo, this system has been introduced by one of the high profile famous Pujo Chetla Agrani of the city. Already, as per the High Court order, visitors have to stay within 10 meters of Bara Pujo. That arrangement has been made in Chetla. This is a bit of good news for those who are worried that they will not be able to see Chetla Agrani Tagore during Pujo for fear of Corona.

The pujo entrepreneurs are claiming that the taste of the mandapa will match at home. No small moments will be left out for the people sitting at home. So that no one thinks that he is not in the pandal, but sitting at home watching Thakur. Entrepreneurs have informed that everything will be broadcast from Chetla Agrani’s official YouTube channel. Also drawn can be seen live on Facebook. For this 24-hour live broadcast, four cameras have been installed. Through which this will be shown live. Entrepreneurs have said that nothing of motherhood will be left out.

Firhad Hakim, one of the pioneer ministers and administrator of Kolkata Municipality, said, “People from different parts of the country and many foreigners come to see this mandapa. Arrangements have been made so that everyone can taste it. ” On the other hand, Chetla Agrani will provide masks and sanitizers to the visitors to prevent covid infection. About ten thousand packets have been arranged.

On the other hand, the club will inform in advance the schedule of which family will come from the time of worship to the time of enjoyment. They will come according to that time. This decision has been made so that there is no crowd. Since there are multiple blocks in Chetla. So the block is being decided over and over again. This year in Chetla Agrani also women will accept the idol by keeping distance. Chetla Agrani had given a surprise from the day Pujo’s theme was announced. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid homage to the idol. And Chetla Agrani wants to highlight the aspect of how to worship by cutting the corona atmosphere. So the emphasis is on digital. Entrepreneur Firhad Hakim said Tagore could be seen on the street outside. Thakur can be seen sitting at home. We want to taste both.

Abir Ghoshal