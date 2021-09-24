Durga Puja 2021 || Dubai does not have to pull the ‘Burj Khalifa’! Take a look at the world’s tallest building in the city of Pujo! Where do you know?

#Kolkata: There is no need to go to Dubai to see the world’s tallest building ‘Burj Khalifa’. The tallest building in the world is standing in the heart of Kolkata. Yes, you are reading. The Durga Puja 2021 pavilion of Sreebhumi Sporting Club, one of the ‘crowdpullar’ of Kolkata, is being constructed in the style of the huge ‘Burj Khalifa’ during this year’s Durga Puja. Most of the mandapa has already been completed. If the Chief Minister’s schedule is fixed, it will probably be opened to the general public on September 3.

Sreebhumi Sporting Club at Durgapujo in Kolkata is a surprise. Sribhumi Sporting is definitely one of the favorite destinations for those who go out for ‘Pandel Hopping’ at Durgapujo in Kolkata. Fee year Mahalaya Perolei Laketown was transformed into aloy aloya. Every shopkeeper sits with posara arranged. Pujo song, Sribhumi in the smell of Pujo. And the worship of Sri Bhumi means surprise. From Bahubali to the Chittor fort of Padmavat, or the rich temples of the Maurya Empire … one by one, many unique architectural monuments have taken place in the theme of Sri Bhumi. Last year, the mandapa of Sribhumi Sporting was decorated in the style of ‘Kedarnath’ temple. The world’s tallest building ‘Burj Khalifa’ has been built in this bar.

Divyendu Kishore Goswami, general secretary of Sreebhumi Sporting Club, said the mandapa was being built in the style of ‘Burj Khalifa’. The work is almost at an end. Special lighting will be installed in the mandapa at this time. As a result, it will have a different effect. He added, ‘Visitors will be able to see pandals and idols during the puja following the Corona rules. But of course, those who come to see the idols and pandals, they must also strictly follow the rules. It is also their duty to cooperate with us.

Note that Burj Khalifa (Burj khalifa) is currently the tallest building in the world. Burj Khalifa was inaugurated on 4 January 2010. Located in Dubai, this building is also known as ‘Dubai Tawa’. Although Burj Dubai was widely known during the construction, the name was changed to Burj Khalifa during the inauguration. The height of Burj Khalifa is 628 meters (2,618 feet). It is more than 1,000 feet higher than the 101 Tower in Taipei, Taiwan. The height of ‘Taipei 101’ is 506 meters (1.6 feet). It was the tallest tower in the world from 2004 to 2009. Willis Tower, located in Chicago, USA, is 442 meters (1,450 feet) high. Burj Khalifa is so high that the temperature difference between its ground floor and its upper floor is 10 ° Celsius.

The mandapa being constructed at Sreebhumi (Sreebhumi Sporting Club) will be more or less 120 feet high. Special quality lighting has been set in keeping with the mandapa. Entrepreneurs claim that the pavilion is being imitated so much that visitors have to think twice to understand whether it is in Dubai or Kolkata. Incidentally, the success of the Indians in the courtyard of the Tokyo Olympics (Tokyo Olympics 2021) this time will be highlighted by the artists of Chandannagar in the puja of Sreebhumi Sporting Club.

