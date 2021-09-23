Durga Puja 2021 | Sonajhuri Haat || The story is not absolutely true! Sonajhuri market is sitting in Kolkata on Friday! Where do you know?

#Kolkata: A little Sonajhuri Haat is coming up in Kolkata. A huge haat (Sonajhuri Haat) will be held at the pujo premises of Badamtala Ashar Sangha Durga Puja Committee from noon on Friday. Although it seems like a story, it is absolutely true. Handloom sari-Punjabi, docker jewelry, earthen jewelry, canthastitch sari, kurti, Punjabi, handmade lamp shades to decorate the house from the veil, cane products … everything will be there. Entrepreneurs say that if you come to this market, which is a stone’s throw away from the Rash Behari junction, you will not know whether you are in Santiniketan or South Kolkata.

It goes without saying that Sonajhuri Haat has not been sold for a year and a half due to corona infection. Many handicraftsmen, folk artists or businessmen are not getting along due to lack of buyers as tourism is closed. So just before Pujo, the International Foundation for Sustainable Development (IFSD) and the Badamtala Ashar Sangha Durga Puja Committee have taken the initiative to put a smile on the faces of those artists and businessmen. Inauguration of Sonajhuri Haat tomorrow afternoon.

Work is underway to build a stall.

Sandeep Chakraborty, one of the chief officials of Badamtala Ashar Sangha, said, “The inauguration of the market will take place on Friday afternoon. Bikini will run till 9 pm. The next day, Saturday, will be the famous Saturday market in Santiniketan. The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There are about 30 stalls of various things in the fair. There will be more than twenty stalls of popular sari-kantha-jewelry of Santiniketan. In the remaining few, some artists from Kolkata will be present with their collections.

It may be mentioned that this time the pujo of Badamtala Asadha Sangha started in the 63rd year. For two long years, the corona has darkened people’s lives. Almost every family has lost people close to them. So let’s erase all the darkness. Let the new sun rise … With that hope, the theme of this bar on the ground floor is ‘hope’. The pujo mandapa at Badamtala is being decorated with the artistic ideas of artist Rajkumar Pramanik.

