Durga Puja 2021 Weather Forecast || Durgapujo will continue to rain? The meteorological office has raised concerns …

* There is less than a week left for Durga Puja (Durga Puja 2021) to come. Mahalaya (mahalaya 2021) next Wednesday. But according to the calendar page, the monsoon has not yet left the state. What is the risk of rain (Durga Forecast in Durga Puja)? The meteorological department said at least on Saturday that there was a risk of rain in Pujo. However, it is not yet clear when it will rain and when it will not. File image.