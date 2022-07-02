Durga Puja 2022: Khuntipujo in Rathyatra sticks to the cover of Sharadotsab

Calcutta : Arranging khuntipujo in rath yatra according to the custom. The chariot fell on the cover of Durgapujo, the best festival of the Bengalis. From political leader to actor-khuntipujo drunk city Kolkata.

Actress Mimi Chakraborty at Khuntipujo in Santoshpur Lake Village. He is also an MP from Jadavpur. Minister of State and Mayor of Calcutta Firhad Hakim at the Khuntipujo of Chetla Agrani. CAB President Abhishek Dalmia at Haridebpur Invincible Solidarity Puja Mandapa.

On the occasion of Rath Yatra on Friday, Khuntipujo was organized by Ultodanga Sangrami. Shanti Ranjan Kundu, President of North Kolkata Youth Trinamool Congress and Councilor of Ward No. 32 of Kolkata Municipality inaugurated the function. Along with that a children’s chariot competition has also been organized. About 100 chariots competed. Entering its 70th year, the theme of this pujo is ‘Values’. Arindam Das in the plan. The artist said, “Farmers, weavers and masons are deeply involved in providing food, clothing and shelter to us.” This time the theme is with them.

Entrepreneur Tamal Dey said, “They are still neglected in the society in that sense. This initiative is to give respect to them. The working class lives with its head held high. So the symbolic bamboo spine will be made in the mandapa premises.

In Chetla Agrani, Mayor Firhad Hakim organized Khuntipujo on the day of Rath. Fancy initiatives are taken, promises of eye donation. Eye test camps are also organized. On the day of the Rath Yatra in Calcutta, several clubs organize Khuntipujo. Haridebpur Ajey Samhati, Rajdanga Naboday Sangha, Santoshpur Lake Palli, Santosh Mitra Square are all in this list.

Actress Mimi Chakraborty joins Khuntipujo at Santoshpur Lake Palli. This time Durgapujo is universal. Mimi said, this time the mood of the festival has started long ago. The festival begins with the worship of these poles on the day of the chariot. This time everyone will share the joy of the past years together.

The theme of this year’s Amrit Mahotsav of Independence is Santosh Mitra Square. Pujo mandapa will be set up at Lebutala Park at India Gate Lalkella and Sangsad Bhaban. However, in the universal Durga Puja, the most thought-provoking theme was about the world environment. For example, the idea of ​​Rajdanga Naboday Sangha, known as the pujo of Sushant Ghosh, the borough chairman of Calcutta Municipality No. 12, is the beginning of a new rise. Like this pujo committee, this time many people will take an oath at Durga Pujo in Kolkata – may the world be free from pollution.

