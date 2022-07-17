Durga Puja 2022: Theme Mahamaya, Netaji Jatiya Seva Dal brings a surprise to Puja this time

#Kolkata: Rani Kuthi’s Netaji Jatiya Seva Dal refrained from such a grand puja for the past two years in the corona climate. So in the 72nd year, these Netaji Jatiya Seva Dal officers are going to bring surprise to the puja ground again. And as his trial match, this club’s pole puja was on Sunday.

Since the morning, there was a lot of excitement around the event in the premises of the entrepreneurs’ club. At 11 in the morning the Khotipuja started following the custom. On the one hand, the puja continues and on the other hand, the ceremony of welcoming the meritorious students of the area continues.

Durga Puja 2022: Theme of Netaji Jatiyo seba dol is mahamaya

In its 72nd year, Netaji National Service Dal’s theme this year is Mahamaya. Club president and councilor of the area Arup Chakraborty said, “Due to Corona, there was no grand puja for two years. This time, the situation has changed a little, but there are still reports of corona cases in some places, but let’s hope that we can worship our mother in a healthy environment. So this time again the theme is being worshipped.”

Although the theme was inaugurated on the day of Mahamaya, Khoti Puja, Arup Babu did not reveal the secret as the club owner. Arup Biswas, state minister and MLA of Talyganj area, was present in this Khotipuja ceremony. Film director and Trinamool MLA Raj Chakraborty, Jadavpur Center Trinamool MLA Debbrata Majumder and various ward councilors of the area were there. Jui Biswas also came to the event.

A group of officials of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, the two main opponents of the Kolkata Maidan, were present on the stage of Khoti Puja in Bengalpara. Which created a fun atmosphere in today’s event. Dibyendu was also there. The club owners felicitated the achievements of the area from this special ceremony today. However, club president Arup Chakraborty explained that there is a new surprise. Which will compete with other pujas in Taliganj area.

Amit Sarkar

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: July 17, 2022, 21:20 IST

Tags: Durga Puja 2022