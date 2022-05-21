#Newtown: There are still several months left for the Bengali autumn festival Durga Pujo to come. However, the entrepreneurs have already started thinking about the pujo plan. Among the various pujos in Kolkata, Maddox Square has become such a hub for add, song, food as well as hustle and bustle, in the same style that Durga Pujo will be held in Newtown this time. For this, the entrepreneurs have identified the field in front of Newtown Square or Central Mall. Entrepreneurs have said that arrangements will be made so that the people of Newtown can have fun on the day of Pujo. Newtown Public Fort Festival Committee has been formed for this. The logo of the committee has been created by the artist Shubhaprasanna himself.

This pujo committee has been formed with the talented people of Newtown. The head of the committee is Professor Urmila Sen. She is the wife of Hidcore MD Debashis Sen. A press conference was also held by the entrepreneurs to inform about the theme, ideas and logo of Pujo. Actress Rituparna Sengupta was also present on the occasion. It is thought that the Salt Lake FD block, along with the pujo of Sribhumi, will be crowded by the general public to see this Durga pujo in Newtown.

Why such a sudden thought?

Urmila Sen revealed that. He said there are many Durga Pujos in Newtown. But they are all based on housing or blocks. So everyone is taking initiative to do a big pujo together. It will have not only big pandals or lighting, but also many small and big shops. There will be a chat zone. So that Bengalis can hang out and chat, they can get involved in songs, stories, literature and dramas around Pujo. The atmosphere in Newtown’s City Square will be the same as the hangout zone around Pujo in Maddox Square. This Durga Pujo in Newtown can also be seen sitting in London thanks to web telecasting internet.

Pujo committee secretary Samresh Das said the brand value of Durgapujo is now universal. UNESCO has declared it a Heritage Site. As a result, this pujo will get another dimension from this year. He said that there will be a touch of innovation in Pujo’s theme idea. Pujo’s theme is by artist Prashant Pal. Khutipujo will be held on July 13 in Newtowncity Square.

First published: May 21, 2022, 16:08 IST

