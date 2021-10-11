Durga Puja Kolkatashree Award | The Kolkata Shree Award has been announced.

#Kolkata: On the evening of the 6th, the winners of the Kolkata Shri competition were announced by the Chief Administrator of Kolkata Municipality Firhad Hakim and Debashish Kumar. Initially, a total of 100 pujas were shortlisted for the competition. Later five more new pujas were added to the list. However, Chetla Agrani, Tridhara and 95 Palli, known as Firhad Hakim Debashish Kumar’s area, were excluded from the competition. Let’s see who was awarded in which category-

Worship the best social welfare of the best

1 Suruchi Sangha 2 Tala Suffix 3 Nakatala Udayan Sangha 4 Beleghata 33 Palli

The best social welfare pujo

1 Rajdanga Naboday Sangha 2 Tala Barwari 3 Khidirpur Palli Shardiya 4 Bakul Bagan Public

The best environment

1 Bhabanipur Durgotsab 2 Ajay Samhati 3 25 Palli Khidirpur 4 Priyanath Mallick Road

The best organizational pujo

1 Violin New Party 2 Bhabanipur 75 Rural 3 Retirement Public 4 Social Service Associations

The best socially conscious worship

1 Hindustan Park 2 Kalighat Nepal Bhattacharya Street 3 Baliganj Cultural

This Kolkatashree competition has been going on since 2011. In this competition, prizes were given in nine categories like Best Social Welfare Pujo, Best Protected Pujo, Best Warning Message, Best Environment, Best Clean Pujo etc. A total of four Pujo Committees were awarded in each category. The winning committee received a prize of Rs 50,000. CESC pays for rewarding Pujo committees.