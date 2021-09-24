Durga Puja Offerings at Trincas Restaurant

Who– Trincas Restaurant

What– Truly Classic

When- 10th -15th October 2021

Time– As per govt norms 12 noon to 10:30 PM for dine-in and delivery

Where- 17, Park Street, Kolkata, West Bengal 700016.

Brief– Durga Puja is that time of year when we celebrate with friends & family. No Durga Puja is complete without a visit to Park Street. Enjoy Kolkata’s culinary heritage at Trincas Restaurant along with live music. The theme for 2021 is the “Classic Kolkata Menu” featuring recipes that are part of the culinary heritage of the city. Drop in at Trincas Restaurant for Dine In, or Order Direct Home Delivery (order on www.trincas.in or whatsapp/call 8240259201).

On the Menu– “Classic Kolkata Menu” features Tandoori Platters, Chelo Kebab Sizzlers, Continental favourites like Lobster Thermidor, Devilled Crab and Chicken Ala Kiev, and Chinese signature dishes like Crispy Drums of Heaven, Golden Fried Prawns, Pan Fried Spicy Fish and Original Chilli Garlic Noodles