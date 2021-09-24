September 24, 2021

Durga Puja Offerings at Trincas Restaurant

2 hours ago admin

Who– Trincas Restaurant

What– Truly Classic

When- 10th -15th October 2021

Time– As per govt norms 12 noon to 10:30 PM for dine-in and delivery

Where- 17, Park Street, Kolkata, West Bengal 700016.

Brief– Durga Puja is that time of year when we celebrate with friends & family. No Durga Puja is complete without a visit to Park Street. Enjoy Kolkata’s culinary heritage at Trincas Restaurant along with live music. The theme for 2021 is the “Classic Kolkata Menu” featuring recipes that are part of the culinary heritage of the city. Drop in at Trincas Restaurant for Dine In, or Order Direct Home Delivery (order on www.trincas.in or whatsapp/call 8240259201). 

On the Menu– “Classic Kolkata Menu” features Tandoori Platters, Chelo Kebab Sizzlers, Continental favourites like Lobster Thermidor, Devilled Crab and Chicken Ala Kiev, and Chinese signature dishes like Crispy Drums of Heaven, Golden Fried Prawns, Pan Fried Spicy Fish and Original Chilli Garlic Noodles

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Weather Update: Heavy rains expected again, heavy rains in Kolkata on September 28! Watch the video

28 mins ago admin

‘Even if it rains, you will cast your vote with an umbrella’, Mamata warns in Bhabanipur – News18 Bangla

50 mins ago admin

CIU Has Presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to the MAKAUT VC

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Weather Update: Heavy rains expected again, heavy rains in Kolkata on September 28! Watch the video

28 mins ago admin

‘Even if it rains, you will cast your vote with an umbrella’, Mamata warns in Bhabanipur – News18 Bangla

50 mins ago admin

CIU Has Presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to the MAKAUT VC

1 hour ago admin

City witnesses the Grand Finale Ceremony of the 4th edition of “Top Food Blogger Awards 2021”

2 hours ago admin

Depression- Twin cycles of cyclone, disaster strikes South Bengal again on Tuesday – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin