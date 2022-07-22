During enforcement directorate raid at his naktala residence partha chatterjee felt sick – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The ED conducted a search operation along with central forces at the house of Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee in Naktala for about eight hours from Friday morning. According to sources, Partha Chatterjee fell ‘ill’ during the search operation of the ED. The former education minister’s lawyer called doctors to Naktala’s house. It is learned that the doctors of SSKM Hospital went to Partha Chatterjee’s house and advised the former Education Minister to have an ECG.
